A new mural celebrating Emporia is coming to life at Bourbon Cowboy.
Located on the west side of the building at 605 Commercial St., the mural is being painted by Alex Polzin and Andrea Polzin of A&A Sign Writing.
Bourbon Cowboy owner Susan Brinkman said the idea for the mural came out of a desire to bring some joy to the community in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. She saw the joy that Emporia Main Street’s downtown murals bring and noticed that bar patrons would try and take selfies with the cowboy hat painted on the back of the Bourbon Cowboy building.
Then, Dynamic Discs stepped up to have art installed on a barn near Jones Park.
“I just thought, ‘Wow, this is great and it’s an enhancement for visitors coming to town,’” Brinkman said. “I started researching some things and I love those old travel post cards where the city or state has the outline of their name and all kinds of fun graphics around that. Kind of those mid-century post cards. I wondered if we could do something like that and cover most of the building.”
With a lot of area to cover, she called the Polzins. Six months later, work was underway.
“I needed some community partners,” Brinkman said. “Original artwork of that size on a building is expensive, so when they finish you’ll see that it’s not just a Bourbon Cowboy mural, and we had four community partners.”
Partners include Dynamic Discs, Visit Emporia, Trolley House Distillery and PrairieLand Partners John Deere. Because Bourbon Cowboy is located in the historic downtown district, the work had to be cleared with the State Historic Preservation Office, which “took time and negotiating.”
Brinkman said the completed mural will include visuals that relate to those partners as well as other visuals that people will recognize as Emporia-centric.
“I’m just so excited to see it finished,” Brinkman said. “A lot of people have come together to make this project work and I’m very grateful.”
