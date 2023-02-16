A woman from Anthony, Kan., was located near Emporia Thursday afternoon, after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert at the request of her local police department.
Cindy Southern, 65, was reported missing at 2 p.m. Thursday. She was reportedly traveling from Anthony to Topeka, along with a moving truck. Southern was driving in a separate vehicle, when the driver of the moving truck lost contact with her after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Kansas Highway Patrol located Southern near Emporia and said she was safe and doing well. The statewide Silver Alert was canceled at 2:44 p.m. Thursday.
