The Emporia Police Department is investigating three separate shots fired incidents, which have occurred in the last four days.
The first of the two incidents were reported early Saturday morning and the third was Monday night in eastern Emporia. No injuries have been reported.
According to a written statement from Emporia Police Captain David DeVries, the first two incidents occurred between 1 and 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in east and southeast Emporia, respectively.
"Officers responded to a shots fired in the 300 block of West 11th Avenue," DeVries wrote. "Officers were still in this area when a second shots fired call came out of East Logan Avenue. A residence at 531 E. Logan Ave. was struck by bullets."
DeVries said the call on West 11th Avenue was initially thought to be shots in the air. However, further investigation in the daylight found that the residence at 1101 Congress St. had been struck by bullets.
At 8:12 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the area of Ninth Avenue and Mary Street or Michelle Street for a shots fired call. The residence at 901 Mary St. was found to been struck by rounds of bullets.
"All residences were occupied at the time they were struck," DeVries wrote. "A connection between these residences has yet to be established."
Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Emporia Police Department at 343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers 342-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.