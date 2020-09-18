Emporia Main Street has had to cancel many events this past year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, such as the Dirty Kanza and the Great American Market. Now, they are asking for a do-over.
Main Street is planning the Mulligan for Main Street Benefit Golf Tournament starting at noon Oct. 3 at the Emporia Country Club.
“As you know, the majority, if not all, of our community events that we typically plan during the spring, summer and into the fall — we’ve seen a lot of cancellation on those events due to COVID,” said Jessica Buchholz, Main Street Events Coordinator. “With those events, typically Emporia Main Street uses those as platforms or opportunities to raise funds for our community initiatives.”
Along with cancellations, Main Street has been able to pivot quickly and work with local businesses on different support mechanisms and grant opportunities.
Normally, Main Street has about 40 events a year with each registration fee for participants or vendors going straight back into the community. Without the events, Main Street has not been able to generate funding for their programs.
“We have seen traffic decrease… our businesses see a decrease in foot traffic and a decrease in sales when we cannot host those sorts of events,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Main Street. “Main Street does not get a lot of revenue off of those events because we’re trying to keep the entrance fee really low as part of an entrepreneurial support piece.”
Main Street supporters suggested having a golf tournament as a fun and safe event for the community.
“We thought a golf tournament would be a way for our organization to hold an event and do it safely,” Buchholz said. “But also have the opportunity to generate some funds for the different projects we are wanting to work on.”
Together, Main Street thought the tournament would be a fun way to encourage community members to come and safely participate.
Buchholz explained that the event will be a nine hole golf tournament. The registration fee is $100 for a team of two which covers lunch and couple of drinks. Registration will close on Sept. 25.
“We do have hole sponsors for each of the holes,” she explained. “There will be prizes and different games you can play at each hole and an opportunity to win a prize.”
Some prizes will include an Main Street gift certificate in efforts to promote local shopping and supporting local businesses. The registration fee will go back to Main Street to support their programs.
“We are trying to innovate with events and activities to give people things to do in town safely and give them ways to support local businesses safely,” Woods said. “Hopefully, this is something that will allow us to do that.”
Patrons will be expected to follow the city’s and the Emporia Country Club’s mask and social distancing guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged when patrons are playing golf with non-family members.
“This is a fun tournament — it’s not meant to be super competitive,” Buchholz said. “We encourage anyone who wants to come out and play and support the cause to do so.”
She shared that there are some younger teams who are registered to play, so this is a fun event for everyone.
Registration can be found at https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/mulligan-for-main-street-benefit-golf-tournament. Follow Main Street on Facebook @emporiamainstreet to stay current with any information about the event or local businesses.
