EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Rhonda Gordon for her upcoming retirement after 13 years as the Family Consumer Science Agent with K-State Research and Extension in Lyon County. Thanks for all your hard work!
Half-Pint Hooves Miniature Cattle Owner Kinsey Jones for continuing a family tradition — with a twist.
The USD 251 North Lyon County School District for seeing a stabilization in enrollment numbers for the current school year.
College students Rachael Bolinger, Megan Beitz, Sadie Trear, Hannah Stump and Austin Umana for being awarded the 2019 Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Health Scholarship. Good luck in your educational endeavors.
Middle Creek Tree House Owners Macey and Brad Wells and Cory Falwell for creating a uniquely, inviting and quiet retreat close to home.
The Newman Regional Health Foundation for raising $107,000 with the 10th annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser. The anesthesia machines will benefit many in our community.
Emporia’s American Legion Post 5 Team for an incredible season of baseball.
Our local first responders for participating in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.
Ryann Brooks
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.