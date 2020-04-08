Emporia City Commissioners received an update on the financial position of the city in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a Wednesday morning study session.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom and broadcast live on the City of Emporia's Facebook page.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff said she has already started looking at all of the city's funds and departments for potential areas of impact.
"I've started to go through all of the funds that have tax dollars going into them and started analyzing what we thought — really our best guess at this point — at what would be down due to the pandemic," she said in a phone interview with The Emporia Gazette after the meeting. "I looked at sales tax and we're looking at 20 percent reduction, as well as an ad valorem reduction for the payment which is going to be coming up May 10 that we would be receiving in June."
Sales tax collections run two months behind. Money received by the city in March was actually collected during January sales. Harrouff said that's why she is looking at numbers now.
Harrouff also looked at the transient guest, liquor and gasoline taxes and made reductions to the funds each of those taxes help support. The city is also holding off on capital purchases when possible.
"At this point, we have put all capital purchases on hold if they have not already been implemented," she said. "We are still continuing with some of the designs for serious projects that will take a lot more to do, such as the lift stations and the roof at the library."
Harrouff said the city will continue to assess its financial situation weekly and determine if projects can move forward. Much of that depends, she said, on how long the pandemic situation continues. She said with how the city has implemented its five-year plans, it is financially in a better position than it would have been otherwise during an emergency situation.
"All of our funds have reserves in them, and we have a reserve policy for our general fund and our utility funds," she said. "Since we have had those policies in place — and we've been doing our five-year budgets for about six years now ‚— it's really put us in a position where we have cash available so that we will be spending down those reserves, but that's what reserves are there for. When an emergency like this comes into play, you have money in reserves. We are very fortunate."
Commissioners Jon Geitz and Rob Gilligan said they had discussed the possibility of shifting the 2021 budget cycle to give the city a better idea of what its financial position will be a few months down the line. Geitz said otherwise the city's revenue estimates would be a "shot in the dark estimates" at best.
"The longer the economy's limited to the stay-at-home orders, the less sales tax, property tax and things like that we'll be receiving," he told The Gazette in a phone interview after the meeting.
Geitz said the more information the city had would make for a stronger budget overall. He said he felt the report received from Harrouff was, overall, positive.
"Obviously the city, even before I was on the commission, did a very good job building some reserves on our balance sheet to pay for city services during times that revenue had dropped," he said. "We're in a decent place to be able to fund the rest of 2020, but the longer this goes on the more likely that some cuts will be needed for the end of 2020 or going into 2021."
Harrouff wanted to encourage Emporians to continue supporting local businesses as much as possible during this time.
"We need those businesses in this town," she said. "They are what make this town, so we need to support those businesses as much as we can. We need to keep positive, stay inside and we'll get through this."
