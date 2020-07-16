Lyon County commissioners approved the purchase of technology updates for the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center during a brief action session Thursday morning.
Dubbed ProQA, the new call-taking software — which will cost the county $154,961.48 in total with combined installation, maintenance and licensing fees — will go a long way toward organizing dispatchers and promoting better communication between agencies in the event of an emergency according to LCECC Director Roxanne Vangundy.
“Right now, when regular calls or medical calls come into the center, all the protocols and details on those are on paper,” Vangundy said. “So, when you get a 911 call, you have to flip through this chart with tons of words on it. You have to try to keep following along as best you can, but when somebody’s yelling in your ear or you have officers trying to get your attention on the radio, it’s really hard to keep your place and know what the next step or question is. We’ve decided to move those protocols over to a digital format.
“When we get the system, we’ll only have a single question to ask when we get a call, not all the rest. We’re also able to add fire protocols, so we’re getting a whole new set which will be a game changer for us. We’re obviously not firemen ourselves and there are a lot of things we may not know about fire situations, so we’re really excited about that … All of our dispatchers are trained and qualified for emergency medical [situations] and now they’ll have to go through the same classes for fire … We’re going to be doing a lot of learning.”
Vangundy said the plan was to get the technology installed — and all LCECC staff trained — by the end of the fall, but the timeframe could shift depending on the county’s ongoing radio tower project. Commissioners asked questions on the progress of the latter project Thursday and received some “encouraging” answers.
“[Crews] have actually been in the center for the past month focusing on the back end work to get everything ready to go for the switch over, which should shorten the process,” Vangundy said. “When [the new radio system] goes live, all we’ll have to do is a little bit of electrical work … I think they’ll probably be here for another couple weeks to get us all started. As far as I was told yesterday, if not already completed, most of the work on the towers is getting very, very close. We should see a go-live date for them pretty soon.”
For a recap of information on the county’s radio project, visit www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9716a2e2-2a5d-11e9-aebf-cff0a35ec90a.html and/or www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_c60979da-fc2b-11e9-b922-5b045feab361.html.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Held multiple executive sessions over non-elected personnel matters
