Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Controlled substance/possession, 2000 Briarcliff Ln., 10:18 a.m.

Parking problem, 1000 East St., 10:24 a.m.

Hit & Run Pedestrian, 1000 Merchant St., 1:52 p.m.

Trespassing, 1600 Praire St., 2:32 p.m.

Trespassing, 1200 Merchant St., 3:48 p.m.

Communications offense, 700 E 12th Ave., 6:49 p.m.

Family Disturbance, information redacted.

Phone Harassment, 1300 Merchant St., 8:53 p.m.

Traffic Violation, 1200 W 12th Ave., 10:31 p.m.

Family Disturbance, information redacted.

Wednesday

Fire, 300 Eveningside Dr., 12:38 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Lost property, no address given, 8:34 a.m.

Agency Assist, 1800 Road B5, 5:27 p.m.

Agency Assist, information redacted.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Bad checks, 500 Mechanic St., 3:26 p.m.

Sheriff

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

