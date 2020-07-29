Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Controlled substance/possession, 2000 Briarcliff Ln., 10:18 a.m.
Parking problem, 1000 East St., 10:24 a.m.
Hit & Run Pedestrian, 1000 Merchant St., 1:52 p.m.
Trespassing, 1600 Praire St., 2:32 p.m.
Trespassing, 1200 Merchant St., 3:48 p.m.
Communications offense, 700 E 12th Ave., 6:49 p.m.
Family Disturbance, information redacted.
Phone Harassment, 1300 Merchant St., 8:53 p.m.
Traffic Violation, 1200 W 12th Ave., 10:31 p.m.
Family Disturbance, information redacted.
Wednesday
Fire, 300 Eveningside Dr., 12:38 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Lost property, no address given, 8:34 a.m.
Agency Assist, 1800 Road B5, 5:27 p.m.
Agency Assist, information redacted.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Bad checks, 500 Mechanic St., 3:26 p.m.
Sheriff
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.