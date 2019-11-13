Local veterans hoping to learn more about health care options offered through the Veterans Health Administration since the rollout of the VA MISSION Act turned out for a community forum hosted by Newman Regional Health at American Legion Post 5 Tuesday evening.
The forum is the result of a partnership between Newman Regional Health and Congressman Roger Marshall’s office to bring better understanding on recent changes to veteran health care to the local community. Tyler Mason, a veteran and military liaison for Marshall, said the congressman was troubled by the lack of transparency between the VA and community hospitals.
“Congressman Marshall asked me if I would do a VA MISSION Act tour, where I would visit community hospitals, share the VA’s information, share what is new about the VA MISSION Act and how it differs from the Choice program,” Mason said, noting that the second hospital on his tour was Newman Regional Health.
The VA MISSION Act went into effect June 6 and replaced and combined several veterans health care programs, including the VA Choice Program, in order to bring broader access and improvements to veteran health care. But, while veterans may be eligible to receive care in local community hospitals, specific criteria and pre-authorizations must be met beforehand. This has led to some confusion among veterans and local providers who have tried to fill the gap since the closing of the local VA clinic earlier this year.
Marian Paulsen, who serves as Associate Chief Nurse for Care in the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System, said the MISSION Act was designed to address in-network and non-VA health care issues, review criteria on what qualifies a veteran to seek care closer to home and wait times for care. It also addresses the need for community care providers and adds in a benefit for urgent care, for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses. Veterans also have access to walk-in care under the MISSION Act under certain conditions, and with providers who have a contract or agreement with the VA to provide health care services to veterans.
“When we had the clinic available here, it was very limited,” Paulsen said. “They had clinic just one day a week, for just a few hours that particular day, so there were really not a lot of veterans who were able to take advantage because of that limited timeframe. With the implementation of the MISSION Act and the access to community care and community services, there’s some other resources that are available to be able to supplement what we had had here previously, again to make sure veterans have that access to care.”
Paulsen stressed the importance of obtaining authorizations and knowing eligibility before receiving care.
“We at the VA provide the best service for veterans,” she said. “We have the knowledge, we have the history, we have the understanding of some of that military culture, so we are able to provide that care specific to their needs.”
In cases where a veteran is unable to travel due to health conditions or lengthy drive times, Paulsen said the MISSION Act expands opportunities to offer care within a veteran’s local community.
Veterans had a chance to ask questions following the presentation, with concerns ranging from how to determine eligibility for services and what constitutes an in-network community care provider.
Holly French, chief financial officer for Newman Regional Health, said the hospital and Newman Regional Health Medical Partners were both in the process of finalizing contracts to be in-network providers with the VA. As of Tuesday, the VA’s website had not been updated to reflect that contract, but French said she had already reached out to figure out what was going on.
Other concerns involved lack of communication from patient advocates. VA Public Relations Officer Joe Burks said the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System employs 2,000 people who serve more than 450,000 veterans. That meant communications could be delayed, but he urged those with concerns to contact Public Affairs. Burks can be reached at the Topeka office at 785-350-4386.
Despite the frustrations, Mason said as a veteran who uses VA health care himself, he was optimistic for the future of the VA health care system. Now, instead of having to call Tri-West and fish for authorizations, veterans just need to call their providers and ask for an appointment.
“I think the big confusion lies in the change from the Choice to the MISSION Act in June,” he said. “Now the veteran only has to make one phone call, and that phone call is to their doctor. I think the thing we need to preach more to the veterans is, ‘Hey, all you need to do now is just call your doctor.’”
Newman Regional Health staff said they came away from the forum realizing they needed more education on VA health care system processes.
“We’re going to have to hear this more than one time — the same as the veterans,” French said. “We need to be able to do this as well or better as the veterans so we can assist them in accessing that care. Tonight helped me realize how much I still don’t know and how much I still have to learn. That’s why we’re here tonight.”
Lucas Markowitz, supervisor of care coordination at Newman Regional Health, said the forum served as a reminder of how much of their own health care veterans are expected to handle.
“What we saw tonight is basically the picture of health care,” Markowitz said. “Our billing department does the type of work with insurance that we’re asking veterans to do on their own, so this is what health care is. Learning how to navigate health care is very important for our veterans.”
Veterans with questions about eligibility should call 785-350-4511.
Those with questions regarding community care can call 785-350-4330.
Questions for Newman Regional Health regarding authorizations can be directed to 343-6800, ext. 5112.
For more information about VA services, visit www.va.gov.
