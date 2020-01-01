A former Emporia chiropractor who was accused of sexually assaulting three patients voluntarily gave up his license to practice in Kansas on Tuesday.
In August, Eric Hawkins plead no contest to an alternative charge of battery — a Class B misdemeanor — on one of the allegations. He was sentenced in November to probation for the incident, which occurred in 2015.
Earlier that month, Hawkins was acquitted of separate sexual battery and rape charges in Lyon County District Court.
Tuesday, Hawkins voluntarily surrendered his license to practice chiropractic medicine in Kansas to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts in lieu of conducting formal proceedings. His license was initially suspended on a temporary status in July 2018. The decision to suspend was upheld pending investigation in Aug. 2018.
As part of the surrender, Hawkins agreed that he will not apply for reinstatement or a stay in the revocation of his license for at least three years. At that point, he would be allowed to apply for a license again, but all facts gathered in relation to the current order would be considered by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts. He also agreed to turn over patient records to another doctor or records maintenance facility.
Hawkins would be subject to legal action if he, in Kansas, practiced chiropractic medicine or advertised himself as a chiropractor without applying for and receiving reinstatement.
He was also ordered to pay $1,246 to cover the board's total cost in conducting its proceeding. That amount is to be paid by July 1, 2020.
Hawkins owned Emporia Chiropractic Center in Emporia. The business has been closed since his license was temporarily suspended in July 2018. Prior to Tuesday's order, he had been licensed in Kansas since April 2006 and he had most recently renewed his license in Jan. 2019 — though it was already suspended at that time.
