Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Saturday

Drug possession, 1300 Merchant St., 9:57 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Exchange St., 5:03 p.m.

Protection order violation, Information redacted

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 7:08 p.m.

Communications offense, 100 State St., 9:12 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 11:11 p.m.

Sunday

Vehicle fire, 500 Wiltshire Lane, 3:37 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 1000 Commercial St., 11:04 p.m.

Monday

Traffic stop, 100 W. 6th Ave., 1:27 a.m.

Communications offense, 1800 Merchant St., 2:22 a.m.

Injury accident, 1200 KTA, 7:34 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, Burlingame Road and Road P, 2:07 p.m. 

Communications offense, 2300 Industrial Road, 4:29 p.m.

Saturday

Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 5:39 a.m.

Animal welfare check, 300 E. Exchange Ave, Hartford, 9:29 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 7:08 p.m.

Welfare check, Information redacted

Monday

Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 7:34 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Saturday

Theft - Late report, 800 State St., 6:00 a.m.

Sunday

Criminal damage, 10 S. East St., 12:35 p.m.

Criminal damage, 1000 Merchant St., 5:28 p.m.

Monday

Vehicle theft, 200 E. 10th Ave., 6:15 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Extortion, 100 Main St., Americus, 10:00 a.m.

Criminal damage, 400 Mechanic St., 1:27 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 400 Mechanic St., 2:00 p.m. 

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

