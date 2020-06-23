Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Saturday
Drug possession, 1300 Merchant St., 9:57 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Exchange St., 5:03 p.m.
Protection order violation, Information redacted
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 7:08 p.m.
Communications offense, 100 State St., 9:12 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 11:11 p.m.
Sunday
Vehicle fire, 500 Wiltshire Lane, 3:37 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1000 Commercial St., 11:04 p.m.
Monday
Traffic stop, 100 W. 6th Ave., 1:27 a.m.
Communications offense, 1800 Merchant St., 2:22 a.m.
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, 7:34 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, Burlingame Road and Road P, 2:07 p.m.
Communications offense, 2300 Industrial Road, 4:29 p.m.
Saturday
Non-injury accident, 1400 I-35, Reading, 5:39 a.m.
Animal welfare check, 300 E. Exchange Ave, Hartford, 9:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 7:08 p.m.
Welfare check, Information redacted
Monday
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 7:34 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Saturday
Theft - Late report, 800 State St., 6:00 a.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 10 S. East St., 12:35 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1000 Merchant St., 5:28 p.m.
Monday
Vehicle theft, 200 E. 10th Ave., 6:15 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Extortion, 100 Main St., Americus, 10:00 a.m.
Criminal damage, 400 Mechanic St., 1:27 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 400 Mechanic St., 2:00 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
