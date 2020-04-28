Howard L. Cain died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 85.
He served as a Fighter Jet Mechanic in the US Air Force, worked for meat packing plants and then worked at the Municipal Airport in Emporia.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 30 at Ford-Wulf-Burns in Coffeyville which has the arrangements.
I am so sorry you lost Howard. He lived a door or two away from my sister, Elmira, at Presbyterian Manor. He was a good man and very sweet. Again I am sorry for your loss. Joyce Hammond
May Howard Rest In Peace. He was one of the first residents we met atPresby, when my parents moved to an apt. there. We enjoyed visiting, his beautiful dogs& cookies he shared. My toddler granddaughter liked to listen to him play his harmonica. May the Lord bless all of you. Cindy Burnell Kehres
