The Bourbon Cowboy is hosting an old-fashioned dance-a-thon to benefit Newman Regional Health’s 12th annual Denim & Diamonds fundraising campaign at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
“Our team fell in love with this idea,” said McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and PIO for Newman Regional Health. “We are always looking for new and engaging ways for our community to support our Denim & Diamonds efforts, and this one is fun. We are hoping it becomes an annual event and we are so thankful for local business partners like Bourbon Cowboy who continue supporting and investing in quality local health care.”
Couples wishing to participate need to register online at www.bourboncowboybar.com and select "events." The entry fee is $100 per couple, with all proceeds benefiting Denim & Diamonds.
Due to space limitations, registration is limited to the first 30 couples. Dancers will check-in at 7, receive their old-school pin-on entry numbers, and begin dancing at 8pm. There will be plenty of space for spectators to cheer on the dancers.
The last couple dancing will receive a gift basket with $250 in prizes and bragging rights to being the first annual Denim & Diamonds Dance-A-Thon winners. If multiple couples are still dancing at 1 a.m, a dance-off will be held to determine the winner.
“We will have other fundraising activities throughout the evening, including a 50/50 raffle and suggested door donation for spectators,” said Susan Brinkman, owner of the Bourbon Cowboy. “I think this will be a fun night. The inspiration came from the 1920s and 30s when you would see community gymnasiums filled with dancers going for days at a time. I would love us to grow this into an event with so many participants that we need to move to White Auditorium.”
“Proceeds from this year’s Denim & Diamonds campaign will go to the development of a simulated apartment suite within our Inpatient Medical Rehabilitation unit,” Cinelli said. “The suite allows patients to practice their independent living skills in a controlled environment prior to discharging.”
For more information about all of the Denim & Diamond fundraising activities and signature events, please visit www.newmanrh.org/dd/.
