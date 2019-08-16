An Emporia man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday after he rolled his vehicle and fled the scene.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early said in a written statement that at about 5:20 p.m. Friday, deputies stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Street in Emporia after it was involved in a rollover accident in the 500 block of Mechanic Street just five minutes earlier.
"It was determined 21-year-old Luis E. Abundiz-Correa was westbound on Sixth (Avenue) driving a 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van when it turned south onto Mechanic Street at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle," Early wrote. "The vehicle overturned and landed upright on its wheels and left the scene of the accident."
The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff's Office are located on the 500 and 400 blocks of Mechanic Street, respectively.
Abundiz-Correa — who was stopped about 11 blocks from the scene of the accident — was transported to Newman Regional Health by Lyon County ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
