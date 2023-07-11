Special to The Gazette
Two participants from the Tornado Trot and Trail present Matt Brown with a check for $1,000.
Cooper Hamlin was the top runner of the day, while Towneson Briggs was the youngest biker. The event was just shy of 100 participants this year.
Many supporters, bikers, and runners made this year’s event a big success. Proceeds go to the Handlebars of Hope ministry which is designed to give hope to those in need, locally and in Mexico.
