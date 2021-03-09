Courtesy ESU Athletics
MARYVILLE, MO. — Emporia State had 16 hits on the way to an 11-3 series clinching win over Northwest Missouri on Sunday afternoon in Maryville, Mo.
Cooper Minnick got things started for the Hornets with a one out single followed by singles from Chandler Bloomer and Brady Michel to load the bases. Sam Chaput then reached on an error in centerfield that scored Minnick for a 1-0 Hornet lead. With two outs Noah Geekie singled to right scoring Bloomer but the inning ended with Michel getting thrown out at home. Connor Quick cut the lead in half with a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the first for the Bearcats. Northwest got an unearned run in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 2-2. In the top of the fifth Michel got Emporia State back in front when he doubled in Minnick for a 3-2 Hornet lead.
The Hornets took control of the game with a six run seventh inning. Brigham Mooney started things with a lead off walk while Blake Carroll, Minnick and Bloomer followed with singles. Bloomer’s scored two runs and forced a pitching change for the Bearcats. Michel greeted the reliever with another single and Minnick was able to come around to score on an error by the left fielder. Chaput hit a sac fly to make it 7-2 and Quinn Cherry followed with a two run homer to give Emporia State a 9-2 lead.
Minnick had a part in two more runs in the top of the eighth for the Hornets. His RBI single drove in Carroll to make it 10-2. He advanced to second and third on a pair of ground outs and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-2. The Bearcats score a single run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 11-3.
Cooper Minnick was four for five with four runs scored and an RBI while Bloomer, Chaput and Cherry all had two RBI. Drew Repp went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Jarrett Seaton worked the final 3.0 innings to pick up the save.
Emporia State returns to the Trusler Sports Complex on Friday, March 12 to start a nine game homestand. The first game will be against Central Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Glennen Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.