In their final tuneup before postseason play, the Spartans finished in third place in a four-team field Monday at the Manhattan Invitational. In a second straight tournament, EHS broke 400 as a team, finishing with a score of 388 at Stagg Hill Golf Club, and for head coach Rick Eckert, another strong performance for the Spartans bodes well headed into regional competition.
“I’ve always told them that any time we break 400, we’re doing alright,” Eckert said. “In order to do that, you’ve got to have several scores under 100 and we’re finally getting to that point.”
EHS finished behind Washburn Rural and hosts Manhattan Monday, but received individual performances that have the Spartans feeling confident at the close of the regular season. Sophomores Avary and Olivia Eckert continued to lead EHS, registering fifth and eight-place finishes, respectively. But the Spartan’s standout performance came from freshman Ella Fessler, who shot one of her best rounds of the season, finishing with a score of 96 in 12th place.
EHS freshman Nicole Dalton finished in 23rd place with fellow freshman Lucy Rust (25th) and junior Faith Welborn (T-28) rounding out the pack for the Spartans.
As a team, EHS is riding some of its best play of the season into next week’s regional competition, set to be played on Oct. 12 at Emporia Golf Course. Headed into regional play, EHS holds an outside shot of qualifying for state competition as a team, with the Eckert duo and Fessler all within range of qualifying as individuals.
“Playing like this is something that we haven’t done a lot over the last 21 years I’ve been here,” Eckert said. “But we’re getting more consistent. The girls are working hard and doing what they need to and it’s paying off for them.”
Avary Eckert capped off the regular season with an up and down performance Monday, but still managed an 88 on the afternoon for the fifth-place finish. Battling the No. 1 players from Washburn Rural, Manhattan and Shawnee Heights, Eckert struggled at Stag Hill with her chipping and putting on and around the green, costing her several strokes throughout the day.
Despite the challenge, Eckert finished four strokes ahead of Manhattan No. 1 Rhys Phipps and enters regional play as the Spartans’ most likely golfer to reach state.
Not far behind was Olivia Eckert, who earned another top-10 finish with a 93 on the afternoon. She too has struggled with her short game down the stretch even as a leader for EHS, and will have to improve her scoring in order to contend for further postseason play.
“Olivia is hitting the ball well,” the head coach said. “But if we don’t make it as a team and she wants to make it to state, she’s going to have to step up her game.”
The story of the afternoon for EHS, though, was Fessler’s performance. Battling windy conditions at Stagg Hill, the freshman maintained her focus and dominated the greens to reach one of her best finishes of the season. Fessler has emerged as the Spartans’ surefire No. 3 this fall, but is only beginning to break through as a regular top-scorer. Monday’s effort showed just how far she has come this season.
“I thought Ella did a really good job,” Eckert said. “It’s just good to see her having this success. This is what will set her up to continue her success into the future.”
While Fessler appears primed to be a major part of EHS’ long-term future, she may hold the key to success in the near-term, as well.
The Spartans face a steep challenge in order to qualify for state competition next week. With a reduced state tournament field due to COVID-19, only three teams from each regional tournament will advance, with only six individual spots open for golfers from non-qualifying teams. Avary and Olivia Eckert are sure to lead the Spartans on their home course, and will challenge for those individual spots, but another top-notch performance from Fessler could push the needle in allowing EHS to qualify for state competition.
At the very least, the freshman herself could qualify for state, an accomplishment that would place a deserved bow on her first high school season.
But challenging for the state tournament as a team remains EHS’ goal, and with the Spartans playing some of their best golf of the season and holding the advantage of hosting the regional on their home course, EHS just might have a shot.
“You’ve got to have four scorers,” Eckert said. “We’ve got Avary and Olivia at the front. Ella is turning into a solid third scorer. But we’ve got to get that fourth number in order to get that team score down close enough to qualify for state.”
“Do we have a chance against everyone else? Yes, if we play to our potential. It’s going to have to be a good day for Emporia High School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.