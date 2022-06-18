EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The organizers and volunteers of Symphony in the Flint Hills for making the tough, but important, choice to cut this year’s event short due to severe weather. The photos taken of the supercell surely do not do it justice, and it’s clear that safety was paramount. Til next year!
Emporia High School athletic director Curtis Simons who will retire (again) after nine years on the job. Simons had previously tried to retire, but stayed on to fill a need.
And congratulations and good luck to Beau Welch who takes over for Simons. We’re excited to see work with you this coming school year.
The 2022 inductees into the National Teachers Hall of Fame this year. This year’s inductees are Sergio de Alba, a 6th grade teacher at R.M. Miano Elementary School in Los Banos, California; Robert Fenster, a 10th-12th grade Social Studies teacher at Hillsborough High in Hillsborough, New Jersey; Leila Kubesch, an 8th- 12th grade TESOL and Spanish teacher at Norwood High School in Norwood, Ohio; Kareem Neal, a 9th – 12th grade Special Education teacher at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, Arizona; and Christopher Poulos, a 9th -12th grade Spanish teacher at Joel Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut.
Jace McDown for being named the new linebacker coach at Emporia State’s football program. We’ve enjoyed watching you on the field. Now we’re excited to see how you work from the sidelines.
The Street Cats Club for spaying it’s 100th stray cat this week, as part of its partnership with the Kansas State University Mobile Veterinary Unit. We may not see the impact just yet, but someday everyone will notice a lot less stray cats around town. We love cats, but it’s for the greater good in the long run!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
