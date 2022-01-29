Sharon Lee Shafer, 78, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:06 PM, from dementia.
A celebration of life is being planned, date, time and location to be announced on family members FaceBook.
Sharon was born in Emmett, Idaho on February 8, 1943. Sharon graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School.
Sharon was married to Jerry Shafer on January 24, 1960; they were married 62 years.
Sharon worked as a manager of athletic equipment for Emporia State University prior to retirement. Sharon enjoyed sewing, painting and time with family and friends. Sharon was also actively involved in Emporia Friends of the Library, CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lyon County and H.E.A.R.T. - Helping Emporians with AIDS Resource Team.
Sharon is survived by husband, Jerry Shafer; sons, Jeb Shafer and Jim Shafer; grandson, Broc Shafer; great grandson, Atticus Shafer.
Sharon is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Culley and father, William Ralphs.
