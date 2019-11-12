Nobody was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when two vehicles collided in central Emporia.
At about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street. The crash involved two vehicles — a Jeep SUV and a Chevy passenger car.
Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage confirmed nobody involved required emergency transport, though one woman did complain of lower leg pain.
No further information has been released at this time. We will update this story when more is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.