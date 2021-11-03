Dixie C. Watson, 80, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home in Emporia.
Dixie was born February 21, 1941 in Lone Elm, Kansas the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Olsen) Minkler. She was a homemaker. Dixie enjoyed spending time at the Emporia Senior Center, playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
On October 7, 1967 Dixie married Earl L. Watson in Garnett, Kansas. He died July 28, 2013 in Emporia. Dixie is survived by her son, Brad Watson and wife Addie of Council Grove, Kansas; daughter, Earline Andrews of Emporia; grandchildren, Ashley Scheer, Breanna Owens, Beth Traner, Alan Traner, Hailey Watson and Kortney Watson; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Owens, Aaleighanna Owens, Roman Murray, Jr., Aamiyah Murray, Kaylynn Andrews-Fox, Addisynn Scheer, and Kynnzie Scheer. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Senior Center and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
