Let’s Celebrate Together.
If you are a Chiefs fan, you obviously were elated with the outcome of Super Bowl LVII. For a moment you got to live vicariously through the entire Chiefs team. Confession, I went there. It was exciting, exhilarating, electrifying, and yet ... this morning, not so much. But that’s ok. It was the Chiefs ‘victory.
The day after, I began to think about what it would be like for Kansans to celebrate other moments and experience them together. Have giant parties all over the state. I let myself wonder what our celebrations will look like when we
1. Cancel the food tax on April 1 which would affect every person who buys food in the state
2. Protect voting rights and the access to voting boxes wherever they are needed
3. Stand together for women’s freedom to bodily autonomy and those of the LGBTQIA community
4. Expand Medicaid for the 150,000 without access to high quality affordable healthcare, including 7,500 veterans
5. Work together for renewable energies that won’t harm the environment
6. Fully fund K-12 public education, including special education
If you watched the interviews from last night’s victory, the whole team talked about how they came together in the second half. Coming together led them to victory. It’s time for Kansas leadership to come together and lead Kansas to victory, a victory all Kansans can celebrate.
Pastor Mic McGuire
