Area baseball wrapped up last night as Southern Lyon County and Northern Heights High School were eliminated from the postseason.
SLC lost to a formidable Crest High School team (20-0) yesterday evening after defeating Jayhawk-Linn High School, 5-4, in an afternoon matchup.
SLC fell short, unable to generate enough offense to overcome Crest, who only needed four runs to win the regional championship game. SLC strung together six hits, leaving seven runners stranded and striking out nine times.
They picked up the win against Jayhawk-Linn when Ted Skalsky drilled a walk-off single in a tight game tied at the bottom of the eighth inning. SLC collected 10 hits in the victory and
Damon Redeker was solid from the hill, giving up one hit and zero runs while registering seven strikeouts over three and one-third innings. Hammond threw three and two-thirds innings in relief.
SLC posted a 19-3 season record.
Northern Heights High School lost to a tough Mission Valley High School squad (18-1) yesterday, 2-5. The Wildcats finish the season 3-15. Additional game information was not available.
