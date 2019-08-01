HAYS — One swing of the bat can make a difference in the outcome of a ballgame.
That happened with Hays’ Dom Bainter in the third inning of Emporia’s game against the Eagles Thursday night at Larks Park in the Kansas American Legion Class AA/AAA State Tournament.
The Eagles’ nine-hole hitter sent one over the right field wall in a 4-2 game in the third inning that gave them some cushion, which helped them to a 12-3 victory over Post 5.
Hays’ victory over Emporia was the first loss suffered by Post 5 against a Kansas American Legion team.
Even though it was the two teams’ second meeting of the summer, Hays became the aggressors early against a one-loss Emporia squad.
“We got beat by a team at our own game,” Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “That’s usually how (we’ve) gotten to this part of the year — hitting the ball 1 through 9. Hays did a tremendous job of doing that. There wasn’t anything that we could do to get them out. Unfortunately, they just stuck it to us.
“They’ve been one of the top teams we’ve played all year. They’re a great group. We’ve got to take care of ourselves (Friday) and have a chance to play on Saturday.”
Hays struck first with four runs in the opening frame, but Emporia cut the deficit in half with RBIs by Sawyer Slayden and Kadyn Williams.
Bainter’s home run extended the lead to five, followed by a pair of runs in the fourth and three in the seventh.
Emporia got its final run in the seventh scoring on a wild pitch.
Riley Wagner took his first loss on the summer as he allowed seven runs on 10 hits and had one strikeout. Slayden and Skyler Beatty also saw time on the mound in relief.
Cade Kohlmeier went 2-for-3 at plate, while four other players each had a hit.
Post 5 (31-2) will play Ottawa at 12:15 p.m. Friday. It’ll need to win that game, plus a Hays win over Great Bend Friday night will advance Emporia to Saturday’s bracket play.
“We’ve got to win to see where we’re at,” Markowitz said. “More importantly, we’ve got to play better and be mentally prepared better. I still think we’ve got the best group of guys in the state and we’ve just got to come out and try to change things mentally and turn the page and show up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.