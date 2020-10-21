Dennis D. Hodges, 76, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 23, 1944 on the family farm south of Reading, the son of Leo Eugene and Cletis Marie Miller Hodges. Dennis attended Lebo High School and graduated with the Class of 1962. He went on to Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science.
Dennis returned home after college to pursue his lifelong love of farming. Throughout the remainder of his life he continued to farm and raise cattle in the Reading and Lebo areas.
He married Connie Thorne in 1966. They had four children together; Jeffrey, Jennifer, John and Jayne. Dennis and Connie were later divorced.
Dennis was a member of the Lebo United Methodist Church as well as the Kansas State University Alumni Association.
On September 5, 1987, he was joined in marriage to Peggy Messinger in Lebo, Kansas.
Dennis will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Peggy Hodges of the home; a daughter, Jayne (Shane) Spitznogle of Lake Park, Georgia; sons, Jeffrey D. (Kristin) Hodges of Lebo and John D. (David) Hodges of Kansas City, Missouri; Julie Harrison of Emporia; Dava Jones of Topeka; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Garold (Vonnie) Hodges of Andover and Russell Hodges of Lebo; a sister-in-law, Cathy Hodges of Kansas City, Kansas; numerous extended family and a host of friends. Dennis was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer “ Jenny” Hodges; a sister, Doris Bedner and a brother, Troy Hodges.
Cremation is planned with memorial services to be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Private inurnment will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hand In Hand Hospice or the Lebo United Methodist Church and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.