Visit Emporia has announced a change in deadline dates for tourism grant applications.
According to a written release, grant deadline dates are now set at Jan. 1, and July 1. Visit Emporia tourism grants are available to organizations actively marketing their event/project to attract out-of-town visitors to Emporia.
"The change in deadlines was made to accommodate events that occur at the beginning of the year," said Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains in a written release. "We encourage organizers to dream big and get creative with how to put these funds to work to enhance our events and attractions to bring in more people to our community.”
The grant program was established to enhance and strengthen the positive economic impact of the tourism industry on our community. The program is designed to assist an organization in the start-up, and/or growth of an event/project. The grant is intended to spur creativity and growth in Emporia tourism and will be for new marketing plans, new attractions or events, or first-time enhancements to existing events and attractions.
For more information about the grant program and to apply, go to https://visitemporia.com/tourism-grant-guidelines.
