Andrea B. Passmore, 80, died September 7, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. She was born November 5, 1938, in Kirksville, MO, to Joseph W.T. and Helen Fritze. Andrea graduated from Strong City High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, traveling, dining at new places and watching the Royals and Cubs baseball games. Andrea loved living in the New Mexico area.
On January 30, 1960, she married Robert B. Passmore in Strong City. They shared almost 53 years of marriage before Robert passed away on January 2, 2013.
Andrea is survived by: daughter, Melanie Passmore of Greenwood, MO; sister, Julia Fritze of Kiowa; brother, Joe Fritze of Emporia; niece, Lindley Fritze of Austria and numerous loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Fritze and mother, Helen Fritze.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddie Hosch officiating. Burial will follow in Strong Township Cemetery, rural Strong City. Family will greet friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.