COVID-19 has affected many different aspects of life, but also the celebration of life. Parents have had a unique experience with having a baby during the pandemic and have advice to give to parents expecting to deliver as the ongoing novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout Kansas.
“My husband and I are both nurses, so we had to take a little bit of our leave before he was born to quarantine to make sure we were both able to be there,” said Ashlyn Casey, who had her son in April. “If my husband would’ve had to take care of a COVID patient or if I had to take care of a COVID patient and we tested positive, then Matthias would’ve been taken away from us at birth for two weeks until we were negative and then we could have him back.”
Ashlyn and her husband, Nathaniel, came in at 6 a.m. on April 28 and had to have masks on, temperatures checked and COVID screenings before entering the hospital.
They had their first son, Matthias, around 11 p.m. on April 28. She shared that they could have no visitors. The only person allowed with her during delivery was her husband.
“I actually didn’t mind having no visitors,” she said with a laugh.
No visitors gave her time to learn breastfeeding and postpartum with her husband.
“We got to have those two days to just kind of enjoy being a little family,” she said.
As a nurse, she had an idea of what labor and delivery would be like. She recommends that if any expecting parents feel nervous about having a child during the pandemic to call the hospital to ask questions to expect what it will be like before coming in.
“Don’t make it a bigger deal than it is and follow guidelines [the hospital is] giving you just to keep you safe,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be stressful if you don’t make it stressful.”
Alisha Henery shared her experience of having her first baby in a pandemic.
“It was super restrictive. So, I could only have my fiance in the room with me during labor and delivery,” Henery said. “That was kind of different, because I always planned that my mom would be there.”
She said that she was overwhelmed because she did not know what to expect, but the nurses made her feel comfortable.
Henery and her fiance, Brady Baumgardner, had their first son Dayne Baumgardner on May 21.
“After giving birth, everything I feel like was probably normal like any other birth scenario except we couldn’t have people in the waiting room,” she said. “We couldn’t have any visitors.”
Henery and Baumgardner’s families worked around the no-visitor rule by standing in the parking lot and looking through the window to see the new family. There was also lots of Facetime, phone calls and pictures sent to celebrate Dayne.
She advises new parents to relax.
“The pandemic itself is scary enough I feel like, especially with the little research they have with having a baby … and being exposed to COVID. But know that you getting stressed out over COVID isn’t going to help you or the baby in any situation. The hospital takes great care of you,” she said. “Once you’re there, you’re safe and you don’t have to worry about being exposed to it in those rooms. You’re not anywhere near any patients that could be tested or are admitted there.”
Labor and delivery is on it’s own floor at Newman Regional Health. There is no exposure to active COVID patients, but masks are still required when in the hallways and outside the rooms. Dayne was in the room with Alisha, except when he had to do his tests and shots.
Henery expressed how she thought her son’s birth would have gone if the pandemic did not exist.
“It was completely different, but at the same time it was really nice because I was able to just bond with my baby, my fiance and I both. We didn’t have to worry about somebody coming in and we had privacy,” she said. “It was just peaceful and quiet. While I would’ve loved for all of our family to be there, at the same time it was nice to just have that intimate moment with your newborn.”
