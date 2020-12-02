The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association is celebrating the season of giving with a showing of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and its annual toy drive, this weekend.
The event is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at B&B Theatres Flinthills 8 Cinemas at the Flinthills Mall.
The drive benefits St. Francis Ministries and TFI Family Services to support local children in foster care. Volunteers from the organizations — along with Santa and the Grinch — will be on hands to help collections donations, which are divided between both agencies and then gifted to local foster children during the holidays.
Traditionally held at the Emporia Granada Theatre, EPDBA President and Emporia Police Officer Gabe Withington said the event has been moved this year to better accommodate COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions.
“The guests will be able to maintain social distancing and face coverings as required by the county and city ordinance,” he said.
The theater has available seating for up to 126 guests, and all Lyon County guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing will be in place.
Withington said the drive collects gifts from children ranging in ages from infancy to age 18.
“Any donation is appreciated,” he said. “While there is not a printed list of suggested toys, it is recommended that toys without batteries, toys that require add-ons, electronics, and anything that can’t be enjoyed immediately after being unwrapped may be avoided. All toys should be new and unwrapped. Books and homemade toys are also accepted. ... “For the younger children, dolls and building blocks are great gifts that many children enjoy. Sporting toys such as basketballs, footballs, and even tennis rackets could be recommended for older children. Board games and books are also popular for any age.”
For those who want to make donations, but are not comfortable attending the showing or going inside, Withington said there’s an option for that, too.
“We will also have a ‘Pack-the-Patrol Car’ in front of the theater on the south side for those wishing to donate but not attend the movie,” he said. “Any donation from your family to theirs is appreciated this holiday season.”
The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association is on Facebook @EmporiaPoliceDepartmentBenefitAssociation and the event page can be found online at www.facebook.com/events/2956358687928917.
