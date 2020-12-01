Emporia Community Foundation leadership announced Tuesday morning that this year’s edition of Emporia Area Match Day raised a record-setting total of $322,035.90 from more than 900 unique donors, sponsors and matching sponsors.
The funds will be used in the support of 23 area nonprofits and charitable organizations.
“Normally, Match Day is held at the Flinthills Mall where people gather to learn about the organizations and make their donations,” said ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg. “We waited as long as we could, but finally made the decision to primarily go to online giving this year… No one knew what to expect, but during the day we could see totals on our website and we started getting really excited. When the final total was figured, we were astounded, but couldn’t tell anyone until Giving Tuesday. We just kept saying that the total didn’t matter because we had a successful event.”
The goal of Match Day is to promote participating nonprofit’s project and passions while also raising money for the operation of their organizations, which is matched with $50,000 from five donors — the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Trust; and the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee. An additional $3,425 in prizes and awards was also provided by local businesses.
“The greater Emporia area is amazing in the generosity shown by those who live here or have connections to the area,” Nurnberg said. “The number of donors not only increases every year, but the amount of the individual donations continues to rise. Social media is playing a larger role in the success of Match Day which is evident in the online giving. The ECF leadership and staff are grateful for those who care deeply not only with their hearts, but also with their wallets for the important work of our local charities.”
As with last year, Team Schnak Strong again came away with the most in donated funds, raising a total of $44,819.51 for the organization’s initiatives supporting the treatment and research of Type 1 diabetes. For co-founder Kent Schnakenberg, the news served to reinforce his appreciation of the community’s support, especially when taking the year’s events into consideration.
“Just like everybody else, we’ve had to make some adjustments,” Schnakenberg said. “We can’t go into schools to do the classroom visits and assemblies, and we haven’t been able to keep in contact with as many families as we would’ve liked to. But, the main thing is that we’ve still been able to help them this year and we’ll be able to help them again next year with the costs of living with this disease.
"No matter how much money [Match Day] raises, it affects so many lives. It just means so much to me and to all the kids... You’re giving them money, but you’re also giving them that hope that people really care, and obviously, a lot of people in this part of the state care.”
Like Schnakenberg, Camp Alexander Coordinator Carla Fessler was also overwhelmed to see an outpouring of donations for a cause so close to her heart, taking home more than twice the amount of last year’s total with a check for $22,027.62. Unable to do much face-to-face outreach over the last months, Fessler thanked all those involved with spreading the camp's calls for support on social media.
“We have fabulous donors and such great people that support our camp …” Fessler said. “We’re gonna make camp bigger and better this year. Our hope is to be able to send even more kids who’ve never gotten to experience camp so they can have that outdoor opportunity.
"We also have some improvements we want to make. We’re trying to improve our fishing pond and our swimming pond… Our board has really been working their tails off in getting everything out there ready. There’s a million things [the donation will help fund], and we’re looking forward to making the camp better and better.”
Emporia's Food For Students organization was yet another of Tuesday's big winners, taking home a grand total of $20,278.85 in contributions for the support of the community's food insecure households. In thanking the community for its assistance, Gazette Editor and FFS Board Member Ashley Walker said she anticipated the funds to cover the price of more than 2,000 bags of meal-based supplies and non-perishable items.
"Match Day is always a reminder of how generous our community is and it's an example of what a community can do when they come together to support one another," Walker said. "All of these organizations do so much good for our community and they all add to the quality of life here. It has always been such a boost to Food For Students year after year.
"On behalf of the many students in Emporia who will receive Food For Students to-go bags, we want to thank all the donors and ECF for this very generous gift."
A full list of Tuesday’s donation totals is attached to this article. For more information on the Emporia Community Foundation, or to find ways to get involved, visit www.emporiacf.org.
