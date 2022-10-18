One constitutional amendment on the Kansas election ballot this fall was a top priority of one Lyon County lawmaker.
Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington and Coffey County Undersheriff, persuaded lawmakers to put a question about sheriff’s offices before voters.
Question 2 would require sheriffs to be elected every four years in every county where the office exists. Riley County has no sheriff; its county police department would be an exception.
The question also states that sheriffs may be recalled only through a special election or a special order from the Kansas Attorney General.
An explanatory statement on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website says Question 2 “would preserve the right of citizens of each county that elected a county sheriff ... to continue electing the county sheriff.”
Scott Schwab’s site adds that a yes vote would mean voters [“continue electing the county sheriff via popular vote ... involuntarily removed from office”] by recall vote or Attorney General’s writ.
A no vote on Question 2 would leave the current rules on electing and removing sheriffs unchanged. Kansas has no state law requiring that sheriffs be elected.
Smith indicated to The Gazette in January that the reason for this question is the Johnson County Sheriff.
One county commissioner wanted Calvin Hayden removed last year because of his outspoken conservative views. They include a long investigation of suspected voter fraud and a promise to stop additional Internal Revenue Service agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.