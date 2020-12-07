A Leavenworth man was arrested after a high speed pursuit in Emporia, early Sunday morning.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Rankin, at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, Lyon County deputies were involved in a pursuit with a 2018 Dodge Challenger driven by 38-year-old Mark A. Grigsby of Leavenworth.
The pursuit began in the 600 block of E. South Ave. Vehicle speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour and the vehicle continued east before going on onto Road 160.
Rankin said the vehicle was stopped in the 1300 block of Road 160 where Grigsby was arrested on charges of flee and elude, reckless driving and suspiciou of driving while under the influence.
