A former Emporia High School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges relating to complaints made by students earlier this year.
According to a written release by Captain David W. DeVries, Tyler J. Bosiljevac was arrested Thursday and booked into Lyon County Detention Center.
“Booking charges include Attempted Unlawful Voluntary Sexual Relations (2 counts), Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child (2 counts), Indecent Solicitation of a Minor, Sexual Battery, and Indecent Liberties with a Child (3 counts),” DeVries said. “An affidavit is being filed with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for review and formal charging.”
The investigation began in February after complaints made by a student to a staff member at EHS were reported to the Emporia Police Department regarding improper behavior by Bosiljevac.
“The investigation led to dozens of interviews with students,” DeVries said. “Multiple victims were found.”
We will have more on this as the story develops.
