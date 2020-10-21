The Lyon County Fair may have been canceled this year, but the sweet smells of funnel cake are once again in the air.
Laney and Shaun Heiberg have brought their funnel cake wagon to Emporia. The Heibergs have been traveling around the state selling funnel cakes and other carnival snacks, like hotdogs and shaved ice. The couple, along with Laney’s uncle Danny Ottaway and cousin Kira Watt, are typically associated with carnivals, fairs and festivals.
Now, the Heibergs have partnered with the Kansas Food Bank and Harvesters as a way to give back during the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, everything was canceled,” Laney said.
Many people have been affected by the pandemic one way or another. Many people have experienced job loss, hours cut and food insecurity. The Heibergs are donating prooceeds from sales toward the Kansas Food Bank and Harvesters to help food insecurity in Kansas.
“We are donating $2 of every funnel cake to the food bank,” she said.
Harvesters is a food bank based in the Kansas City area and the Heibergs have donated more than $8,000 for them, Laney said.
“Most of the rest of the state is [covered by] the Kansas Food Bank,” she said. “So, combined with the three trailers that have been operating, we raised over $60,000 just for the Kansas Food Bank.”
Despite the pandemic changing and canceling many events this year, Laney wants to bring happiness to a lot of people while trying to serve the community in a helpful way.
“[We] can do something to help a lot of different people. You tend to think that food insecurity does not touch people you know, but in fact it does,” she said. “A lot of people maybe are a little bit embarrassed to talk about that, and people need to understand that asking for help is okay.”
Laney feels that the Kansas Food Bank is a great organization because the bank stocks over 700 food pantries within the state.
She shared a great appreciation for Emporia and the Flinthills Mall for allowing them to park their trailer at the mall.
“We appreciated that very much because that allows us to do this,” she said.
The funnel cake wagon will be in Emporia through Sunday and is parked at the Flinthills Mall, facing Industrial Road.
It is open 3 - 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 1 - 9 p.m. Saturday - Sunday.
(3) comments
I see they have a hose hooked up to the fire hydrant, not sure how that is legal or ok?
This is a good way to help both the Carnival Cart and the Food Banks. Just be sure to throw the funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs in the trash after you buy them, which is where they belong. They aren't food, so don't eat them, and certainly don't let your children eat them. Go ahead and leave them out for possums, skunks and raccoons to eat though. Maybe your neighbor's dog that barks too much. Believe me, there is no "great need in the state" for this garbage. These folks have done a good job of thinking outside the box but they need to take it one step further. Trash the trash and serve up real food. Salads with fresh greens, carrots, squash, onions, beans, tomatoes, peppers, cukes, parsnips, celery, bok choy......Top them with select oils and vinegars and nuts and seeds and ground peppers. Serve up boiled eggs, avocados, berries, apples, mangoes, .........Serve up Teboulleh by the ton......Serve up soup from scratch by the gallon, real soup not factory soup. Then their clientele will be ones with real money. They have the infrastructure in their cart. They have the skill. They have the will. All they need is to do is turn the lemon into real lemonade.
They have corn dogs too?! Thanks for the heads up! Heading there now.
