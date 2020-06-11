ValuNet Fiber announced it will be merging with Cable One/Sparklight, pending final approval by investors, Thursday morning. Cable One/Sparklight is purchasing ValuNet, but the services will retain the ValuNet name.
ValuNet Fiber is a locally-owned Emporia internet provider, and Cable One/Sparklight is an Arizona-based company. According to the written release, over time, ValuNet and Cable One intend to integrate their respective operations, network and customers in Emporia to the fiber-optic network currently operated by ValuNet.
ValuNet President and Managing Partner Richard Tidwell said he is currently unable to comment on the merge and turns the public to the press release for all of the information known, at this time. He will be able to comment after the merge is complete, and The Gazette will communicate with him at that time.
The community has been active on The Gazette’s Facebook page about this issue, curious as to what the changes will look like, including available services and billing. Concerned commenters said they had specifically discontinued their services with Cable One in favor of ValuNet because of issues primarily regarding internet connection and customer service.
“ValuNet please don’t go to the dark side,” Taylor Laren Smith said in the comments attached to the post.
“This is going to be terrible and a mess in this small town without choices for services,” Bobbi McDiffett said.
"Customers of both ValuNet FIBER and Sparklight will see no immediate changes,” the release said. There may be changes later, and more information on that will be available at a later date.
The final closing date of the transaction will be in the third quarter of 2020.
Internally, the same team that has operated ValuNet FIBER since inception in 2011 will remain in place, and there are no immediate personnel changes planned for ValuNet associates. Office headquarters will remain in Emporia, and the team will manage and run the network the same as they have before the merge. Local Cable One/Sparklight associates will eventually merge into the ValuNet Fiber operations team. Additionally, ValuNet intends to expand its services to other communities.
"We are committed in continuing to deliver the highest level of reliability and customer care," Tidwell said. "We recognize that we have a responsibility to our customers and the community where we live and do business, and we will continue to ensure that we will operate in the same capacity that we offer today with outstanding customer care, sales and support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.