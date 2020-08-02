A small group of gravel enthusiasts enjoyed cooler weather and clear skies during Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co.'s Wind Power Group Ride, Saturday morning.
The 53-mile gravel route took cyclists on a loop starting in Emporia and into Reading. The course was designed by Darren Rebar, as a way to keep cyclists in shape.
