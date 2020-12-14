Special to The Gazette
In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing for the Lyon County and surrounding areas, Lyon County Emergency Management and Lyon County Public Health announce a partnership with GoGetTested.com/Kansas to provide expanded testing opportunities for a limited time. The partnership is a result of the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy for Kansas which is designed to engage local partners with an overall goal to double the amount of testing by the end of 2020.
This expanded COVID-19 testing is available for a limited time as part of a “Home for the Holidays” initiative, giving community members the opportunity to get tested before potentially being around family members and loved ones during the holiday season. With this limited time expansion, patients are not required to have medical necessity (i.e. symptoms, close contact, etc.). Additionally, no ID or insurance is required and there will be no out-of pocket costs for those being tested.
Expanded testing is scheduled to take place within a limited timeframe starting December 17 and extending through December 30, 2020. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds at 2650 U.S. Hwy. 50 in a drive-thru manner.
Testing kits will be utilized on a first-come, first-serve basis and results will be available within 48-96 hours. Food, drink, or tobacco use is prohibited 30 minutes prior to testing. Enter Lyon County Fairgrounds from US-50 entrance. See traffic flow image for more information.
The type of test administered is an FDA approved oral swab that tests for live virus through a lab-based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) process. This test detects RNA (or genetic material) that is specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, including those who may be asymptomatic.
Scheduling will be available starting Wednesday Dec. 16. Testing will begin Thursday, Dec. 17. Appointments are preferred but not required. To book a test or find out more, visit www.gogettested.com/Kansas.
