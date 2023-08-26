Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“The Ritual” by Shantel Tessier, Independently Published, November 2021, $25.84
I VOW. YOU VOW. WE VOW.
Barrington University is home of the Lords, a secret society that requires their blood in payment. They are above all the most powerful men in the world. They devote their lives to violence in exchange for power. And during their senior year, they are offered a chosen one.
People think growing up with money is freeing, but I promise you it’s not. My entire life has been planned out for me. I never got the chance to do what I wanted until Ryat Alexander Archer came along and gave me an option for a better life. He offered me what no one else ever had-freedom.
After being sucked into the dark, twisted world of the Lords, I embraced my new role. But like all things, what started out as a game soon became a fight for survival.
As the first in the series, Shantel Tessier pushes boundaries and takes readers on an intense wild ride in this dark, contemporary college romance. The intricate suspense and nuanced plot delivers an enthralling narrative that prompts readers to question the nature of good and evil and the blurred lines between them. Told from alternating perspectives, “The Ritual” offers readers a mesmerizing fantasy they can explore as they sit safely behind the book.
What stands out as notable is the character’s development and dynamics in working together. Blakely is taught to fit the role she was made for while craving adventure and freedom. Ryat is a possessive alpha male trying to navigate through all the lies and secrets that build up. Tessier’s writing is compelling and vivid, and her ability to create tension and suspense is exceptional, as readers are constantly left guessing about the characters’ motivations and hidden agendas. And while the book features many steamy scenes, they are justified as Tessier manages to strike a delicate balance, making them an integral part of the character’s emotional journeys.
Similar to T.L. Swan’s “The Do-Over” or Jeanette Grey’s “Seven Nights to Surrender”, readers will be left wanting more as Tessier expertly builds tension and delivers unexpected twists and turns. Although this may not be the book for everyone, as a dark romance, Tessier provides a list of trigger warnings at the beginning so readers can prepare before entering the dark and seductive world of the L.O.R.D.S.
