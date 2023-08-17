TOPEKA — Emporia's downtown district is set to undergo a remarkable transformation as Governor Laura Kelly announces a substantial infusion of federal grants, totaling $500,000.
This investment, dedicated to breathing new life into the heart of the community, is further fortified by local funding of $1,236,632, culminating in an impressive aggregate investment exceeding $1.7 million.
The federal Commercial Rehabilitation grants, facilitated through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program under the purview of the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division, stand as a testament to the state's commitment to Emporia's core.
Governor Laura Kelly highlighted the paramount importance of vibrant main streets, expressing, "Emporia's downtown is the soul of the community, and its prosperity resonates throughout the city. We're rallying resources to empower Emporia's vision for a transformed downtown experience."
This year, five Commercial Rehabilitation projects have collectively secured almost $1.1 million in funding, already yielding positive economic impacts in communities such as Atchison, Independence, and Meriden.
Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland underscored the strategic significance of these investments, stating, "Revitalizing downtown commercial districts has a profound ripple effect, invigorating local economies, especially in cherished Emporia. These federal resources will further amplify the broader revitalization and catalyze private sector growth."
Kelly's office said The Gazette building project, located at 517 Merchant St., aligns seamlessly with the CDBG's overarching goal of rejuvenating downtown commercial spheres:
- The grant will be instrumental in renovating key aspects of Emporia's downtown, including installing a modern sprinkler system, undertaking crucial roofing repairs, masonry wall restoration, and essential ADA improvements. The revitalized space will house office areas, an art studio, and vibrant community spaces on the first floor. The second floor will host convenient short-term lodging units.
- The CDBG program's federal infusion strengthens local governments' capacity to develop robust communities by addressing housing, public facilities, and economic needs. This funding mechanism forms the backbone of the Department of Commerce's enduring commitment to nurturing smaller, predominantly rural communities across the state.
Rick and Colleen Mitchell purchased the former Gazette building in Jan. 2022.
For comprehensive insights into the 2023 CDBG recipients, visit the official Department of Commerce website. As Emporia embarks on this transformative journey, the profound impact of these investments on the city's downtown landscape is eagerly anticipated.
