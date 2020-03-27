Good morning! Your Friday will include temperatures in the low 70s, lots of clouds and a possible chance of thunderstorms after 8 p.m.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Playgrounds closed, but outdoor activities still allowed -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/announcements/article_98cb7bd4-6f77-11ea-9a59-bb48a4126564.html
Atchison cooks up hope with friendship meals -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_602ac43e-6e0e-11ea-aabf-3fabd1e91635.html
Lyon County establishes emergency fund for COVID-19 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_a6f6d914-6fa0-11ea-b5e7-e3af7310ddce.html
Top national stories:
Stadiums deserted as virus postpones baseball's Opening Day-
https://apnews.com/2a030c499c0beb7578ede2baec03bebd
US indicts Venezuela's Maduro for "narco-terrorism" -
https://news.yahoo.com/us-indicts-venezuela-leader-maduro-narco-terrorism-182513494.html
Your uplifting story for the day:
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay front-line employees during COVID-19 outbreak -
https://kfoxtv.com/news/coronavirus/texas-roadhouse-ceo-gives-up-salary-to-pay-front-line-employees-during-covid-19-outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.