Emporia State University is pleased to announce its upcoming Friday Nights event featuring actor and author Josh Peck.
"A Night with Josh Peck" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in Albert Taylor Hall in Plumb Hall on the ESU campus.
Peck, a versatile artist known for his roles in acting, writing, and social media, will be the presenter. Peck's journey in entertainment began at age 8 with stand-up comedy. He gained recognition for his role in the Nickelodeon series "Drake & Josh" and the 2012 film "Red Dawn."
Peck recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer," further solidifying his status as a rising talent in Hollywood. He's active on social media with 2.6 million followers on Twitter and 12.8 million followers on Instagram.
"A Night with Josh Peck" will provide insights into his path from child performer to established professional, including his struggles with personal issues. The event features a moderated Q&A session with audience participation. Admission is free to the public.
Emporia State University invites everyone to attend this special event for an evening of entertainment and enlightenment.
