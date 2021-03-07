Students at Emporia State had to evacuate around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon after first responders came to a call of a fire.
On the 8th floor of North Tower, a towel caught on fire. Fortunately, no major damage occurred and students are safe.
According to a student worker at the dorm, a freshman called the front desk saying there was smoke and flames coming out from under her door.
The fire department said the towel caught fire due its proximity to a candle and was easily extinguished.
