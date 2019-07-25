Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher ST., 10 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave. and Constitution St., 11:12 a.m.

Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 1:01 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Agency assist, 400 Broad Ave., Hartford, 12:12 p.m.

Lost property, Emporia, 3:46 p.m.

Wednesday

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 2:08 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - shoplifting, 900 E. 12th Ave., 9:32 p.m.

Vehicle burglary, 200 E. Randolph Ave., 11:42 p.m.

Courts

Brett A. Cahoone, unknown address, Interference with a law enforcement officer, July 13

Elias Calderon-Lorenzana, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., Leaving scene of an injury accident, July 18

Elizabeth L. Ash, 425 Neosho St., Inattention, July 18

Noe Cruz, 128 Mechanic St., No driver’s license, no proof insurance, careless driving, leaving the scene of unattended vehicle accident, July 19

Vontrez T. Williams, 1102 East St., Interference with a law enforcement officer, July 19

Kenneth C. Lyon, 301 Exchange St., Possession of stolen property, stop sign violation, July 19

Mario Ramirez, 621 Lakeview St., No driver’s license, no proof insurance, driving with headphones, July 19

Teresa Rodriguez, 37 S. Arundel St., Failure to yield while turning left, July 20

Brittany Shapley, 736 E. 12th Ave., Domestic battery, July 20

Lane Rogers, 17 S. Merchant St., Domestic battery, minor in possession or consumption, July 20

Bryan A. Maurer, 804 W. 8th Ave., Dog at large, July 20

Tori McDowell, 1614 E. Wilman Ct., Dog at large, vicious animal, July 22

Juan A. Lopez-Ortiz, 114 Cherokee Crt., Suspended driver’s license, no proof insurance, red light violation, July 22

Larry W. Lutes, 3617 W. 18th Ave., Stop sign violation, July 23

Ferlin R. Williams, 807 Merchant St., Expired driver’s license, seatbelt violation, July 23

Lorraine F. Dominguez, Homeless, Theft - shoplifting, July 23

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

