Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher ST., 10 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 9th Ave. and Constitution St., 11:12 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 1:01 p.m.
Agency assist, 400 Broad Ave., Hartford, 12:12 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 2:08 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 900 E. 12th Ave., 9:32 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 200 E. Randolph Ave., 11:42 p.m.
Brett A. Cahoone, unknown address, Interference with a law enforcement officer, July 13
Elias Calderon-Lorenzana, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., Leaving scene of an injury accident, July 18
Elizabeth L. Ash, 425 Neosho St., Inattention, July 18
Noe Cruz, 128 Mechanic St., No driver’s license, no proof insurance, careless driving, leaving the scene of unattended vehicle accident, July 19
Vontrez T. Williams, 1102 East St., Interference with a law enforcement officer, July 19
Kenneth C. Lyon, 301 Exchange St., Possession of stolen property, stop sign violation, July 19
Mario Ramirez, 621 Lakeview St., No driver’s license, no proof insurance, driving with headphones, July 19
Teresa Rodriguez, 37 S. Arundel St., Failure to yield while turning left, July 20
Brittany Shapley, 736 E. 12th Ave., Domestic battery, July 20
Lane Rogers, 17 S. Merchant St., Domestic battery, minor in possession or consumption, July 20
Bryan A. Maurer, 804 W. 8th Ave., Dog at large, July 20
Tori McDowell, 1614 E. Wilman Ct., Dog at large, vicious animal, July 22
Juan A. Lopez-Ortiz, 114 Cherokee Crt., Suspended driver’s license, no proof insurance, red light violation, July 22
Larry W. Lutes, 3617 W. 18th Ave., Stop sign violation, July 23
Ferlin R. Williams, 807 Merchant St., Expired driver’s license, seatbelt violation, July 23
Lorraine F. Dominguez, Homeless, Theft - shoplifting, July 23
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
