Kristen Wheeler has applied for several judicial openings in Kansas. Now her father is retiring from the Lyon County bench.
So…?
“Not that I’m uninterested in becoming a district judge,” she said Monday. “I don’t think that I will probably apply.”
Kristen, a Wichita attorney who chairs the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals, said the news last week about Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler’s pending retirement was not a big surprise.
“I got a little bit of advance notice,” she said, “but not much more than the general public did.”
Kristen added that she’s still “trying to process” the announcement, since Merlin Wheeler has been Chief Judge in the Fifth Judicial District “for most of my life.” He’s held that title since 1998.
Kristen said she still has a fondness for Emporia. But she’s currently secretary-treasurer of the Wichita Bar Association.
“Wichita is where my family is right now,” she said. “I don’t think that’s likely to change anytime soon.”
People applying for Merlin Wheeler’s position must commit to living in Chase or Lyon County.
“It would be a nice story,” Kristen admitted with a laugh.
Once the chief judge retires Saturday, September 3, Kristen thinks he’ll spend plenty of time with his grandchildren. That includes her daughter, who turns two in July.
“My daughter loves her grandpapa,” she said. “That’s what she calls him.
“I’ve got stepsons who are 14 and 18,” she added. She thinks they’re likely to join the retired judge on hunting and fishing trips.
Merlin Wheeler’s wife retired a couple of years ago, Kristen noted. She thinks they’ll be ready to travel again.
“That got put on hold with COVID, of course,” she said. “They’re probably excited that the world’s getting to a better place.”
But even Merlin Wheeler steps down from the bench September 3, Kristen knows she can “rely on his expertise and his wisdom.”
