“Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other gold,” are words from a well-known Girl Scout song. A silver and gold reunion is planned for current and former Girl Scouts in the Flint Hills region.
On Saturday, October 23, “S’more fun with Flint Hills Girl Scouts” begins at 3 p.m. at Camp Double E, Emporia. A brief program will be at 5 p.m., followed by hot dogs and s’mores around a campfire. This is a come-and-go event.
Throughout the afternoon and evening will be opportunity to reunite with old friends, share 50 years of memories in scrapbooks, play games, hike the trail, and, of course, make new friends. Overnight camping is optional.
Former and current, adult and girl Girl Scouts are all invited, along with their friends and families. RSVP asap to Paula Roper, Service Unit No. 83 Manager, at 620-343-4088 or paularoper@att.net.
“We encourage everyone to gather up past troop members and Girl Scout friends, and make plans to get together at the reunion,” said Roper, “It will be fun to see everyone again.” Service Unit # and a group of Lifetime Members are hosting the event.
The original Flint Hills Girl Scout region included the counties of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Osage, and west Elk. In 2007, all Girl Scout councils were part of a national realignment initiative. Girl Scouts of the Flint Hills merged with other Kansas councils to become Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.
“For years, several of us have talked about getting together again,” said Lynn Smith, former Executive Director of Girl Scouts of the Flint Hills. “Then Covid came along, and it was impossible to gather, which made reuniting feel more important than ever. I have already heard from several dear friends who plan to come; I’m excited to catch up.”
Camp Double E is located northwest of Emporia on Graphic Arts Road.
