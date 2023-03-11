The Emporia Gazette
A spectacular live concert that recreates the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time — comes to Emporia next week as part of the Emporia Arts Council’s 2023 Performing Arts Series.
One Night of Queen will be held at the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Gary Mullen and The Works are an award-winning tribute band that was voted the best Queen tribute in Europe. In 2022, Gary Mullen & The Works will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance.
Gary Mullen & The Works — featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on lead guitar, Victor Broden on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and AJ Valee on drums — will have you dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, Gary Mullen & The Works’ One Night Of Queen show has played at London’s Hyde Park twice as a featured attraction during the prestigious BBC Proms concert series in front of enthusiastic crowds of over 40,000 people.
Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world. “As tribute shows go, there can be none better than this. Absolutely superb.”
