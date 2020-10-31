From the otherworldly screams heard at Rocky Ford Bridge in the dead of night to the flickering lights and ghostly apparitions that are said to haunt some of its oldest homes and buildings, Emporia has more than its fair share of ghost stories.
This Halloween, Emporia Gazette staff have compiled some of our favorite local ghost stories — some firsthand accounts and some passed down — and urban legends that are sure to put a chill down your spine this Halloween.
Plumb Place
Built in the 1870s, Plumb Place was the home of Preston B. Plumb, his wife Caroline and their children.
Preston Plumb died in 1891 while in Washington D.C., and in the years that followed, Caroline Plumb began remodeling the home, expanding and adding on wings and hallways. When the matriarch died in 1919, the home was donated to the Young Women’s Christian Association and the carriage house was moved forward and converted into sleeping spaces. It has served as a shelter for women since 1921.
And, since then the home has been the source of many ghost sightings, including Caroline and Preston Plumb themselves. Even a ghost cat is said to prowl around the home.
“I heard the steps of high heels and I opened the door while I was sitting down,” Jessica Brown told The Emporia Gazette in 2018. “I closed the door, and then when I was done I tried opening the door and I could not. I had to wait and then I had to ask permission to be able to open the door.”
Full-bodied apparitions of Preston Plumb have been seen in the home’s library, where the temperature can plummet by 15 - 20 degrees in a matter of seconds.
“There have been a few times where I’ve seen someone, like, peeking around the corner,” Samantha Lawrence said in 2018, when she was working as an art therapy intern. “Sometimes I’ll just randomly feel like somebody’s watching me.”
Orbs — semi-transparent white balls of energy — have often been caught on camera, and strange sounds and voices have been reported over the years.
Emporia Country Club
At least four ghosts are said to haunt the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St.
Built in 1911, the club’s third floor was originally used for apartments and suites for managers and employees, or other boarders.
According to Lisa Hefner Heintz’s “Haunted Kansas,” the haunts include two former managers — Mrs. Flowers and Buck — as well as a chef, and a golfer who died of a heart attack following a golf tournament at the club. Reports of feeling like you’re being followed or watched, cold spots, knocking and thumping, furniture moving on its own and even voices calling out to people are just some of the unexplained phenomena passed around over the years.
According to Heintz’s book, two employees were locking up in the clubhouse late one evening when one woman looked down the hallway and thought she glimpsed someone standing in the shadows. When she looked again the figure was gone. Her companion, another young woman, indicated she had not seen anything, so the two locked and bolted the doors and left the building. Before they headed down the sidewalk towards the parking lot, they double-checked the doors from the outside, pushing on them to make sure they were secure.
One of the women described what happened next: “She pushed them and they did not move. She and I got halfway down the sidewalk and the doors made a sound like a great force was trying to push them open. We ran to our cars as fast as we could. Every night [after that] when the two of us would lock up together we would say good night [to the ghosts].”
Rocky Ford Bridge
Located 4.5 miles east of Emporia and stretching over the Cottonwood River on Road P, the Rocky Ford Bridge would not have gained notoriety had it not been for a murder more than 37 years ago.
On July 17, 1983, Sandy Bird was murdered. The wife of former Missouri Lutheran Synod minister Thomas P. Bird, Sandy Bird had been killed when her white Peugeot dropped about 20 feet onto the south bank of the Cottonwood River at the bridge southeast of Emporia. Her body was found lying hear the vehicle. She was 33. Less than four months later, Martin Anderson, an employee in the Newman Regional Health laboratory, was shot to death in a field adjacent to Highway 177, about 5 miles south of its junction with I-70. Anderson’s wife, Lorna, told Geary County deputies that her husband had been shot by an unknown assailant after she pulled over so he could vomit.
An investigation found that the two deaths were linked. Thomas Bird was having an affair with Lorna Anderson and the couple had made a pact to kill their respective spouses and be together. Both Anderson and Rev. Bird were jailed for murder.
In the years that followed, people claimed to have heard Sandy Bird’s ethereal screams at the bridge, her footsteps walking along the bridge.
It’s attracted groups of thrill-seeking teenagers over the years, trying to catch a glimpse of the apparition.
Fact or fiction?
So, are these accounts fact or fiction? Or perhaps a mixture of both? When it comes to the supernatural, sometimes it’s hard to say for sure.
Have you had a paranormal experience you can’t explain? Let us know.
And have a safe — and spooky — Halloween.
