Family Video will be closing its doors according to an announcement made by its parent company, Highland Ventures LTD., Tuesday.
CEO Keith Hoogland said all Family Video locations, including Emporia’s store located at 1012 Commercial St., will be closing. Decreases in foot traffic over the years, along with the impact of COVID-19 causing a decline in movie releases have pushed the company “to the end of an era.”
“We have enjoyed being part of our employees’ and customers’ lives and communities for the last 42 years,” Hoogland said. “As I look back, there are so many great memories and accomplishments. What began as a handful of 500 square foot video rental locations, grew to 800 locations with up to 7,000 square feet of video rental and retail.”
Family Video was the last surviving video rental chain in the United States last year, starting 2020 with less than 300 stores around the country. It survived 10 years longer than its largest competitors, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video, according to Hoogland.
At the company’s highest point, it employed 10,000 people.
We are reaching out to local management and will update this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.