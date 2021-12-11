Lavern Glenn Winter, Virgil KS, died Wednesday December 7, 2021 at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado. He was 94.
He served in the United States Navy and was a cattle rancher.
The Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church in Eureka. Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta had the arrangements.
