James W. Pickert of Emporia died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. He was 87.
Jim was born on November 17, 1934 in Hoisington, Kansas the son of Leo Herman and Lucille Katherine Hermreck Pickert. He married Helen Ruth Aldrich on April 22, 1957. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Helen of the home; sons, Brian D. Pickert of Acworth, Georgia, John B. (Jennifer) Pickert of Woodstock, Georgia, and Ross A. (Colleen) of Whitefish, Montana; daughter, Verona R. Gilliland of Ogden, Utah; grandchildren, Colter J. Gilliland, Megan E. Gilliland, Kayla T. Bell, Haley K. Pickert, Shea A. Pickert, Jackson R. Pickert, Avery M. Pickert, Katherine J. Pickert, Rachel J. Pickert, Gabrielle B. Pickert, Reid A. Pickert, and Cole A. Pickert; great-grandchildren, Trenton W. Eck, Addison R. Eck, and Devon T. Bell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, James Randall Pickert and Scott Alan Pickert; daughter, Erica Brooke Pickert; brothers, Donald, Duane, Melvin, and David; sisters, Wilma Gabbert and Margorie Lang; brother-in-laws, Jack Gabbert and Ernie Lang.
Jim was a Realtor for 57 years and kept his license active until 2022. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served in the United States Navy. Other memberships include Hi-Noon Kiwanis, Lyons Club, Emporia Board of Realtors, United Way, Church Council, Knights of Columbus, Emporia State University Distinguished Alumni, City and County Commissioner, Mayor of Emporia, Kansas Board of Regents, Associate Advisory Board for St. Mary’s Hospital, Ball McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Salvation Army Board.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors by Ball-McColm Post 5 American Legion and Lowry Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday night at the church. The family requests no flowers with memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or School, Salvation Army, Emporia Friends of the Zoo or ESU Endowments for Randy and Scott Pickert in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.